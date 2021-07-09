Katie Price Admits Her Mum Is No Fan Of Her Latest 'Ridiculous' Surgery

Katie Price has admitted her mum is no fan of her latest surgery, saying her new bum “looks like a shelf”. The TV personality has recently undergone a series of procedures, including full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and having her own fat injected into her bum. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday to unveil her new look, Katie revealed her mum Amy’s reaction.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie Price on Good Morning Britain

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Alastair Campbell, she said: “Now my mum says, ‘oh my God, your bum looks like a shelf now. We’re going to put all the glasses on there now!’” “I’m like, ‘whatever mum’. “She said it sticks out, looks like a shelf... ‘oh it looks ridiculous’.” Katie compared her surgery to a car having an MOT, explaining: “If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it, and that’s how I feel with my body. I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want that alien look - when people go over the top and look like freaks.” She added: “Having surgery isn’t fun and games, it is painful and it’s irreversible… Everyone’s got imperfections, I could go over the top but I don’t want to look like a freak.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie has undergone full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin and fat injections into her bum

On whether she’s addicted to having surgery, Katie said: “I’m not addicted, but if people want to say I’ve got body dysmorphia, just say it, even my mum says it - ‘You need to see somebody, you’re not normal in the head, are you?’ “I said, ‘Mum, if you could have your face done again, you would but you can’t because you’re terminally ill at the moment, you used to have Botox, this and that.’” The former Loose Women panellist previously revealed she feared she was going to die after undergoing her latest surgery. Speaking to The Sun, Katie said: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific — ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’. “I just thought, ’This is it, I’m going to die’. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. “I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!” Katie flew out to Turkey to have the procedures done last month, allowing the cameras to document her recovery for her YouTube channel.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie talked GMB viewers through her procedures