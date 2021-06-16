Katie Price Defends Travelling To Turkey For Op While Country Is Still On 'Red List'

Katie Price has defended her recent trip to Turkey, despite the country being on the “red list” with regards to travel restrictions. Turkey is still among the international destinations that people should only travel to in “extreme circumstances”, according to the UK government’s guidelines. However, a rep for Katie has since told the MailOnline the reality star’s trip is “essential” as it constitutes a work trip. They said: “Katie has travelled with her fiancé to undergo a surgical procedure. The purpose of this travel is essential in that it is for her work, she is being filmed undergoing the operation.”

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Katie Price pictured in 2017

“Katie accepts she is in a fortunate position to be able to undergo this procedure and would like to reassure in doing so is part of her ‘work’, in sharing her journey as she endures further emotional, mental struggles and challenges,” the spokesperson added. On Tuesday, the reality star posted a photo of herself and fiancé Carl Woods in an airport, writing: “Me and [Carl] on our travels... watch our [Adventures Of Katie And Carl channel on YouTube].”

She previously hit back at a story published on Tuesday stating she would be undergoing liposuction that day, writing on her Instagram story: “I’m sorry but this story is wrong! I haven’t had surgery today and I’m not at [Turkish clinic] Monosurgery.” “NOBODY knows where I am or what I’m doing and when I do do anything… it will be revealed on my YouTube,” she added. Earlier this year, Katie launched a scathing attack on influencers who had travelled to Dubai on work trips to post paid partnership content. “It’s bullshit really,” she said. “You’ve got people out there who’ve lost their jobs, got no money, who are depressed, mentally depressed thinking, how are they going to get out this hole? How are they going to find another job? “And what they don’t need is people, no disrespect, going out to Dubai, making out they’re an influencer because they’ve had five minutes on a show or something, rubbing it in their face. “They’re not even celebs. Who gives a shit? Like I wish everyone would unfollow them all and really do a job and work. It’s just unfair.”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Carl Woods and Katie Price last year