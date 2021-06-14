Good Morning Britain Apologises After Harvey Price Drops F-Bomb Live On Air

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was forced to apologise after Harvey Price dropped a pre-watershed F-bomb live on air. During Monday’s edition of GMB, Harvey appeared on the show with his famous mum Katie Price to talk about online trolling. In the middle of their chat, a light reflector fell onto the mother and son while they chatted to Richard and Susanna Reid in the studio, with Katie joking: “Oh, did that fall down? Don’t worry, Harv! That’s live TV for you.” Susanna then asked Harvey how he was feeling about his nomination at the upcoming National Diversity In Media awards, but as Katie put the question to him, he was heard asking: “What the fuck was that?”

ITV Katie and Harvey Price being interviewed by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid

At the end of the discussion, Richard told viewers: “We just have to very quickly say there was a little bit of inadvertent swearing earlier – it was completely inadvertent. If you were offended by it, obviously, we apologise. I think we can live with it.” Susanna then questioned: “Was that you, Richard?” “No it wasn’t me,” he said with a laugh. “Although I have done that. I have been known to do that.” Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning and behavioural difficulties – was recently featured in the BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey & Me.

Ian Lawrence via Getty Images Harvey and Katie Price