Katie Price Voices Support For Love Island's Hugo After 'Fake' Row

Katie Price has voiced her support for Love Island contestant Hugo Hammond after he was at the centre of a row on the ITV2 show. Tuesday night’s episode saw the 24-year-old PE teacher land himself in hot water with Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter after admitting he was not attracted to “fake” girls. The Islanders were taking part in a ‘getting to know you challenge’ when Hugo was asked what his biggest turn off was.

Joel Anderson/ITV Love Island's Hugo Hammond

After he said it was girls with “fake personality and looks”, some of the female Islanders who had undergone cosmetic procedures were upset with him. Sharon called him “ignorant as fuck” while Faye said that Hugo needed to get “fucking educated why girls get work done”. Hugo later ended up in tears after realising he had upset the girls, and as the scenes unfolded, Katie took to Instagram to air her views.

Filming her TV on her Story, Katie shouted: “Get over it, girls. Some guys don’t like the fake look, they like the girl-next-door. “If you can’t handle the criticism, don’t get the work done.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie Price

Lettings manager Faye admitted during the episode that her parents paid for her to have a boob job for her 18th birthday after being insecure about her looks growing up. Former beauty queen Sharon also said: “I’m fucking pissed off. Girls do it to boost their confidence and I don’t think that should be a negative.”

😬 FIRST LOOK 😬



Tensions begin to rise and result in an upset Hugo, and the arrival of two new girls sends shockwaves through the villa! #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/9904jzKchk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2021