An intruder had to be removed from the Love Island villa when he was able to break into its grounds thanks to a breach of the show’s security.
ITV said an area of the residence in Mallorca, Spain, had to be deep cleaned before the Islanders and crew were allowed to use it again, under the its strict Covid guidelines.
It’s understood the intruder did not come into contact with any of the contestants when he broke in on Tuesday evening.
A Love Island spokesperson said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.
“The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.
“As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”
YouTuber Omer Majid has since claimed responsibility for the break in, filming it as a prank for his channel.
He told the Daily Star he flew to Mallorca from the UK just to film the stunt and had planned it days before.
He said: “I found the area vicinity through internet searches. Then I drove around for about five hours the day before scouting the location trying to find an entry.
“It was really secure to be honest. They had people patrolling all the time and watch towers. But then I found a possible way in via the trees and hills.”
The paper reported that Omer only made it into the villa garden, and the rest of the villa was put on lockdown before the Islanders could come into contact with him.
