An intruder had to be removed from the Love Island villa when he was able to break into its grounds thanks to a breach of the show’s security. ITV said an area of the residence in Mallorca, Spain, had to be deep cleaned before the Islanders and crew were allowed to use it again, under the its strict Covid guidelines. It’s understood the intruder did not come into contact with any of the contestants when he broke in on Tuesday evening.

Nat Morris/ITV An intruder made it in to the garden of the Love Island villa

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect. “The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern. “As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.” YouTuber Omer Majid has since claimed responsibility for the break in, filming it as a prank for his channel. He told the Daily Star he flew to Mallorca from the UK just to film the stunt and had planned it days before.

Nat Morris/ITV The intruder claimed he found a way into the villa "via the trees and hills"