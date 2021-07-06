Love Island’s revolving door is continuing to spin with the departure of one Islander and the arrival of two more. Monday night’s episode saw the exit of Chuggs Wallis, while two new bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford prepared to make their big entrance. Chuggs was dumped from the Island after Rachel Finni was forced to couple up with either him or Brad McClelland, who were both left single after the first recoupling of the series. Rachel chose Brad, leaving Chuggs to pack his suitcases after just two days in the villa.

ITV Chuggs has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Speaking after his exit, he said there were no hard feelings over Rachel’s decision. “I know she was very torn. Brad’s a gorgeous boy. I don’t blame her for picking him,” he said. “To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet. You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet. So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked. “When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be.” Chuggs added that he would be happy to return to the show later in the series, saying Casa Amor would “be the perfect time”. At the end of the episode, the arrival of two new bombshells was teased in a preview of Tuesday night’s edition – get to know them a little better below... Millie Court

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 24 From: Essex Occupation: Fashion buyer’s administrator She says: “I definitely am competitive. I’m the worst competitive person as well because I’m a sulker if I don’t win. I get the hump if I’m losing.” Who does she have her eye on? “Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is. Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh. Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan!” Lucinda Strafford

Nat Morris/ITV