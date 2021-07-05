Katie Price Feared She'd Die After Latest 'Horrific' Surgery: 'I've Been To Hell And Back'

Katie Price feared she was going to die after undergoing her latest set of cosmetic surgery procedures, she has admitted.
The TV personality said she had “gone to hell and back” after having full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and fat injected into her bum.
Katie flew out to Turkey to have the procedures done last month and has been allowing cameras document her recovery for her YouTube channel.
Speaking to The Sun, Katie said: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific — ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’.
“I just thought, ’This is it, I’m going to die’. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll.
“I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”
Katie admitted she is “loving” the results, adding: “I can’t see a difference yet as everything is still so swollen but I had my hair extensions done [in Turkey] too and now I’m feeling like the old Katie.”
She also refused to rule out further surgery, admitting she would consider more in “five to ten years”.
Katie revealed her plan for her latest round of surgery last month, explaining she was having liposuction before trying for a baby with fiancé Carl Woods.
She told Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I have tried so much to lose weight, obviously we want a baby and we’re doing IVF… but I just want to shift some weight before we do it so I am going to have surgery.”
When Steph challenged her on why, saying “you’re not big”. Katie responded: “For me I am… I’m normally 54kg and now I’m about 68, and that is a lot for me. I notice it in my clothes and just for myself, I’m just going to have to do it quick, just get it sucked out.”