Katie Price Feared She'd Die After Latest 'Horrific' Surgery: 'I've Been To Hell And Back'

Katie Price feared she was going to die after undergoing her latest set of cosmetic surgery procedures, she has admitted. The TV personality said she had “gone to hell and back” after having full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and fat injected into her bum. Katie flew out to Turkey to have the procedures done last month and has been allowing cameras document her recovery for her YouTube channel.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie Price, pictured back in May

Speaking to The Sun, Katie said: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific — ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’. “I just thought, ’This is it, I’m going to die’. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll. “I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!” Katie admitted she is “loving” the results, adding: “I can’t see a difference yet as everything is still so swollen but I had my hair extensions done [in Turkey] too and now I’m feeling like the old Katie.”

She also refused to rule out further surgery, admitting she would consider more in “five to ten years”. Katie revealed her plan for her latest round of surgery last month, explaining she was having liposuction before trying for a baby with fiancé Carl Woods.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie with fiancé Carl Woods