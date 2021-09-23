Katie Price Defends Fiancé Carl Woods Saying He Has ‘Nothing To Do’ With Police Investigation Into Alleged Assault

Katie Price has spoken out to defend her fiancé Carl Woods, saying he has nothing to do with the current police investigation into an alleged assault against the former model and reality star.
Last month, Katie was treated for a facial injury in hospital, with a 32-year-old man being arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour” following the alleged attack at a property in Little Canfield, Essex.
Earlier this week, the man was bailed again by police to allow them more time to continue their investigation and decide how best to proceed.
The Celebrity Big Brother winner’s car dealer fiancé subsequently insisted that he has “never and never would do anything to hurt Katie”.
Katie has also now said that Carl, 32, is not related to the alleged incident.
Commenting on a video shared on Carl’s Instagram, Katie wrote: “FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DON’T believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true.
“FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl.
“This mans mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information [sic].”
Former Love Island star Carl added that he had been through one of the “roughest months of my life” in the Instagram clip.
He said: “I’ve not been involved in this media world before and I have never seen how corrupt and how it can point fingers at people, and people can just jump on the bandwagon, they start abusing and saying the most vile things with no factual information whatsoever.
“I had to just go into hiding and shut down. If I wasn’t a stronger person in the head, it would absolutely have defeated me.
“So, everyone that abused me, everyone that said vile things about me with no information whatsoever, just because of what they read in the paper and how the paper, how they decide how they’re gonna make it look for their own stories, everyone just remember who I am and all the things I done at the start when I first come onto the scene, that’s all I can say.
“I’m a good fella, and I always have been a good fella and I always will be a good fella. Anyone that thinks anything different of me, when you know the truth, when I’m allowed to tell the truth, you’ll be eating your words.”
Carl added that he would “never ever do a thing to hurt Katie”.
The couple got engaged in August, when Carl proposed to the mother-of-five while on holiday in Turkey.
Essex Police confirmed on Monday that the man who was arrested has been re-bailed until later this week.