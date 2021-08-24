Man Released On Bail After Katie Price Was Allegedly Assaulted

A man has been released on bail following the alleged assault of Katie Price earlier this week.

On Monday, it was reported that the former glamour model and reality star had been taken to hospital after sustaining an injury in the early hours of the morning.

Essex Police confirmed that afternoon that a 32-year-old man had subsequently been arrested a “short time later”, and was being held in custody.

It’s now been confirmed that the unnamed man has now been released on police bail until next month.