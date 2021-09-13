Katie Price Sets The Record Straight Amid Reports Of Split From Fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has shut down media speculation about her relationship with fiancé Carl Woods. Over the weekend, The Sun published an article claiming that the reality star had been overheard at the National Television Awards saying she’d ended things with Carl. However, posting on her Instagram story on Sunday, Katie insisted that this was not the case. Alongside a screenshot of the tabloid’s headline “Katie Price dumped fiancé Carl Woods and went on booze bender at the NTAs”, she wrote: “It’s such a shame having such a good night these awful stories about me coming out.”

Ricky Vigil via Getty Images Carl and Katie pictured at an event in September 2020

“In fact, I never went out and said I’ve dumped Carl,” Katie continued. “This is not true, I was actually proud to be with my son Harvey. I wish people would leave me [and] Carl alone.” Katie attended the NTAs with her 19-year-old son Harvey on Thursday night, where their documentary Katie Price: Harvey & Me had been nominated for an award.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harvey and Katie Price at the NTAs

Earlier that week, Carl spoke out to insist that he had never hit Katie, after a man was arrested for physically assaulting her the previous month. Back in September, the former glamour model was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an alleged physical assault. A “short time later”, a 32-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour”. The man was later released on bail. Dismissing rumours about the incident, Carl insisted: “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police. However, I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received. “Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation. I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”