Katie Price and her son Harvey will star in a new documentary about the next chapter of their lives, the BBC has announced. Their previous BBC One documentary, Katie Price: Harvey And Me, aired in January and received praise for opening up the conversation about raising disabled children. Harvey, 19, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability. The pair’s new programme, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, will document the family embarking on new challenges as Harvey moves into a residential college.

Ian Lawrence via Getty Images Harvey and Katie Price pictured in 2019

Katie, 43, said: “The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey And Me earlier this year was incredible. “To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud. But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.” “In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. “I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.”