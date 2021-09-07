Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Denies Hitting Her After Man Is Arrested For Alleged Assault

Katie Price’s financé Carl Woods has spoken out for the first time after a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her.
Last month, the former glamour model and reality star was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an alleged physical assault.
A “short time later”, a 32-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour”.
The man was later released on bail.
Posting on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Carl insisted that he was not responsible for the alleged incident.
“I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police,” he wrote. “However, I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.
“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation. I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”
Katie received treatment in hospital in August for a reported facial injury after the incident, with PA Media reporting she was discharged the same day.
She told The Sun later that week: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”
After rising to fame in the late 1990s as a glamour model, Katie subsequently made a name for herself in the world of reality TV, first appearing as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity and later landing her own shows.
Katie is mum to five children, from previous relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke and her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.
She and Carl, a car dealer and former Love Island participant, announced their engagement in April 2021, after just under a year of dating.