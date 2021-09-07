Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Denies Hitting Her After Man Is Arrested For Alleged Assault

Katie Price’s financé Carl Woods has spoken out for the first time after a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her. Last month, the former glamour model and reality star was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an alleged physical assault. A “short time later”, a 32-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour”. The man was later released on bail.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carl Woods and Katie Price backstage at Good Morning Britain

Posting on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Carl insisted that he was not responsible for the alleged incident. “I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police,” he wrote. “However, I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received. “Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation. I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”