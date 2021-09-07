ENTERTAINMENT
07/09/2021 13:14 BST

Katie Price's Fiancé Carl Woods Denies Hitting Her After Man Is Arrested For Alleged Assault

"Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation," he wrote.

Katie Price’s financé Carl Woods has spoken out for the first time after a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her.

Last month, the former glamour model and reality star was taken to hospital with facial injuries after an alleged physical assault.

A “short time later”, a 32-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour”.

The man was later released on bail.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Carl Woods and Katie Price backstage at Good Morning Britain

Posting on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Carl insisted that he was not responsible for the alleged incident.

I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police,” he wrote. “However, I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie, you’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation. I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.” 

Katie received treatment in hospital in August for a reported facial injury after the incident, with PA Media reporting she was discharged the same day.

She told The Sun later that week: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

After rising to fame in the late 1990s as a glamour model, Katie subsequently made a name for herself in the world of reality TV, first appearing as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity and later landing her own shows.

Katie is mum to five children, from previous relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke and her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

She and Carl, a car dealer and former Love Island participant, announced their engagement in April 2021, after just under a year of dating.

READ MORE:

MORE: uk celebrity katie price carl woods