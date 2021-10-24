Katie Price Apologies For Drink-Drive Car Crash And 'Takes Full Responsibility For Her Actions'

Katie Price has apologised after she crashed her car while drink-driving.

Last month, the star pleaded guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

She also told police at the scene that she “took drugs” and “should not be driving”, while a drugs wipe also gave a positive reading for cocaine, a court heard at the time.

Katie’s family have now issued a statement on her behalf to The Mirror, in which she is said to take “full responsibility” for the crash.

It read: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family.

“We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum.”