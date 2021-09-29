Katie Price Charged With Driving Offences Following Crash

Katie Price has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified following a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday. The former glamour model, 43, will appear in court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green. A statement from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified. “She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Katie Price

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side. Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital. A statement said: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28). “A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over. “The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain the day before the crash