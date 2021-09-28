Katie Price Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Car In Alleged Drink-Driving Incident

Following the accident, she was then taken to hospital for checks.

According to The Sun, Katie was arrested at around 6.20am on Tuesday morning “on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs”.

Katie Price has been taken to hospital after crashing her car, it has been reported.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman told the newspaper: “Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28).

“A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we were called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

“One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

The incident occurred the day after Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain, claiming she was still banned from driving due to a previous incident.

Speaking to presenters Alastair Campbell and Susanna Reid, the former glamour model and reality star said: “Harvey’s in Cheltenham now, he keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need your kisses and cuddles’, so it is quite hard.

“Because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.”