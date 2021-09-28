Katie Price’s Fiancé Carl Woods Gets A Third Tattoo Of Her Face... And It’s Huge

Carl Woods has revealed the results of his third tattoo of fiancée Katie Price, and his latest inkling is the biggest yet. The car dealer and former Love Island contestant has had another inking of the former glamour model’s face done on his right arm. He had the tattoo done during the couple’s trip to Turkey last week and his entire right arm is now a tribute to his future wife.

Carl Woods Instagram Carl Woods showed of his latest tattoo of Katie on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of his new ink on Instagram, Carl told his followers: “Whoever wants tattoos done in Turkey @cleopatrainiksuadiye is the place to go!” Carl’s latest addition comes a year after he and Katie had each other’s faces tattooed on their arms. He also has a gothic design of Katie with a skull hand design covering her face.

YouTube Carl Woods and Katie Price tattoos

Katie spoke out to defend Carl last week, saying he has nothing to do with the current police investigation into an alleged assault against the former model and reality star. Last month, Katie was treated for a facial injury in hospital, with a 32-year-old man being arrested “on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour” following the alleged attack at a property in Little Canfield, Essex. The man was subsequently bailed again by police to allow them more time to continue their investigation and decide how best to proceed.

Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carl Woods and Katie Price