Katie Price's Concerned Family Issue Statement Following Alleged Drink-Driving Incident

Katie Price’s family have said they are seeking help for the star in a joint statement, after she was allegedly involved in a drink-driving incident. The star’s loved ones have said they have been concerned “for some time” about her “wellbeing and overall mental health” and want it to be acknowledged that she “is unwell”.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Katie Price

Their statement – posted on Katie’s official Instagram page – came after it was reported the TV personality was arrested at around 6.20am on Tuesday morning “on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs”. Following the accident, she was then taken to hospital for checks. Her family said: “We have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs. “We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.”

They continued: “We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time she space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister. “We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life. We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.” Katie’s family said they were taking “great comfort” in messages of support for her they have received, which they will pass on to her “in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on”. They added: “It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within. “Mental illness is not a personal failure.” Katie’s boyfriend Carl Woods also posted his own statement on his Instagram page supporting her. “Relationships are tested. People test each other – but when you love someone like I love Katie, you enjoy the good times together and that bond is tested during the low and difficult times together,” he said.