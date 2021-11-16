Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods has spoken out amid speculation the pair are planning to tie the knot on their current Las Vegas trip.

The couple touched down in Vegas last week, and were immediately at the centre of rumours that they’d be getting married while they were out there.

Fuelling this even further was the fact that Katie and Carl obtained a marriage license during their stay, though the car dealer has now addressed the speculation for the first time.

Sharing a screengrab of a news story claiming he and Katie were planning to get joint tattoos before their Vegas wedding, Carl wrote: “Where do they make this shit up from? I’ve lost count of the amount of bollocks that’s been written this week.”

He later clarified that he and Katie had never planned to get married, and suggested that them picking up a marriage license was to prove a point.

“I can confirm that [Katie] and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was,” he wrote. “However, a $102 marriage license caused pure carnage and got the media all excited and shit.

“Point proven when it comes to the bollocks the press will print. Oh and not to forget all the idiots that jumped on and sold stories regarding their ‘disgust’.”

Alluding to Katie’s previous Las Vegas wedding to her ex-husband Alex Reid, Carl added: “I mean, I have always said that I wouldn’t do anything similar or the same to what’s been done before…”

Carl spoke out about the rumours on his Instagram page Instagram/Carl Woods

Katie has been married three times before, to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and former stripper Kieran Hayler.

She was also previously engaged to ex-boyfriends Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson.

The former glamour model and reality star announced her engagement to Carl back in April, after around 10 months of dating.

Carl Woods and Katie Price pictured at an event last year Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Katie is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to drink-driving following a car crash in September.

After her arrest, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Sentencing was postponed until 15 December on the condition that Katie undergo treatment, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.