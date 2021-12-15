Katie Price Receives Suspended Prison Sentence For Drink-Driving Offences

Katie appearing on Good Morning Britain the day before crashing her car Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Katie Price has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to undergo 100 hours of community service for drink-driving offences.

Back in September, Katie was charged with driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified after overturning her car in a collision near her home.

A week after the accident, she pleaded guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The court also heard at the time that the former glamour model and reality star had told police after the crash: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Katie’s sentencing was subsequently adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

Appearing in court on Wednesday afternoon, the star was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service.

Her driving ban was also extended for an additional two years.

Katie Price arriving in court on Wednesday afternoon Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The district judge told Katie at Crawley Magistrates’ Court: “When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others. You could have killed somebody.

“Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time. You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.

“You seem to think you are above the law.”

A photo of the crash was released by the police shortly after the incident PA

Following Katie’s car accident, her concerned family issued a statement saying: “We have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.