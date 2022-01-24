Katie Price Avoids Having To Appear In Court Over £7,350 Fine

Katie Price pictured at the National Television Awards in September 2021 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Katie Price has avoided having to appear in court after a fine of more than £7000 that she owed was paid.

The reality star and former glamour model, who is currently serving a suspended sentence, had been expected to stand before magistrates on Monday over non-payment of a three-year-old fine.

It comes as the 43-year-old faces the possibility of jail after being arrested last week on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to Katie’s home in Sussex on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Katie had been listed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday over non-payment of a £7,358 fine dating back to January 2019.

However, on Monday morning court staff confirmed that the three-year-old fine had been paid, and that Katie was no longer expected in court.

A court official said (via The Sun): “She’s paid her fines in full. She paid them on Friday.”

Katie and her fiancé Carl Woods leaving Crawley Magistrates Court last month Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images

In December of last year, Katie was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

After being confronted by police at the scene of the collision, a court was told that Katie was heard saying: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”