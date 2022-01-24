Katie Price Avoids Having To Appear In Court Over £7,350 Fine

Katie Price has avoided having to appear in court after a fine of more than £7000 that she owed was paid.
The reality star and former glamour model, who is currently serving a suspended sentence, had been expected to stand before magistrates on Monday over non-payment of a three-year-old fine.
It comes as the 43-year-old faces the possibility of jail after being arrested last week on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.
Police were called to Katie’s home in Sussex on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée, Michelle Penticost.
Katie had been listed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday over non-payment of a £7,358 fine dating back to January 2019.
However, on Monday morning court staff confirmed that the three-year-old fine had been paid, and that Katie was no longer expected in court.
A court official said (via The Sun): “She’s paid her fines in full. She paid them on Friday.”
In December of last year, Katie was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.
After being confronted by police at the scene of the collision, a court was told that Katie was heard saying: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”
Katie later said she was “sincerely grateful nobody was hurt” in the accident, and that she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions.