Police Won't Appeal Against Katie Price’s Suspended Drink-Drive Sentence, Confirm 'Disappointed' Cops

While a judge said she was unable to send Price to prison because she had complied with requirements of the court, including attending a rehabilitation centre and not to commit further offences, Sussex Police said they were looking at whether the sentence could be subject to appeal.

However, it has now emerged that it will not be appealed, with the police describing the result as “disappointing”.

A spokesperson told Metro: “Following a detailed review by Sussex Police, it was concluded that there are no legal grounds for Sussex Police to appeal the sentence imposed.