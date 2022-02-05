Katie Price Hits The Red Carpet In Huge Head Bandage Following Latest Cosmetic Surgery

Katie Price wasn’t going to let her latest surgery get in the way of her hitting the red carpet on Friday night - even if that meant attending in a huge head bandage.

The former glamour model was a guest at the National Diversity Awards at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, which she attended with her fiancé Carl Woods and son Harvey, who was up for an award.

The mum-of-five revealed she was forced to cut off her chin bandage ahead of the event because it was “driving her nuts”.

Katie Price attends the National Diversity Awards at Liverpool Cathedral on February 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Speaking in an Instagram Live video on her way to the bash, Katie said: “Oh my god, I had to cut that chin strap off. It was driving me nuts!

“So we’re off to the awards, we are a little bit late.

“I’m so hot in the back here. Ah, it’s so itchy here. I’m really hot in this, I can’t even take it off. I have covered the bruises up well.

“I’m only doing this for you Harv. Really I should be resting. Look at me! I should be resting.”

Harvey went on to win the Celebrity Of The Year award, whilst Katie also handed out another gong and took the opportunity to explain why she was wearing a bandage.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

She said: “Hi everyone, good evening. By the way, I know I look like this but I couldn’t let my son down because it’s a special occasion tonight because my son’s up for an award.

“I wouldn’t normally come out after surgery, but you know, I can’t let him down. It is a privilege to be presenting the disability role model award because it is such a special occasion.”

(L-R) Harvey Price, Katie Price and Carl Woods. Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Last week, Katie dressed up as a nun to promote her new account on the OnlyFans website, which allows users to share content with paying “fans”.

She first announced her new project with a video of herself posing in lingerie to show what subscribers can expect from her channel, after which she appeared at a central London studio to shoot some additional promotional pictures.

Katie at the launch her new OnlyFans channel. Karwai Tang via Getty Images