Katie Price has announced she is joining OnlyFans Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Whenever Katie Price launches a new venture, she’s never one to do it quietly, so naturally she pulled out all the stops to announce she is starting an OnlyFans channel.

Having transformed into a pair of lips, a princess and even a horse for previous product launches, Katie donned a nun costume as she promoted her new account on the website, which allows users to share content with paying “fans”.

Advertisement

Katie first announced her new project with a video of herself posing in lingerie to show what subscribers can expect from her channel, after which she appeared at a central London studio to shoot some additional promotional pictures.

SUBSCRIBE TO MY ONLYFANS CHANNEL! -https://t.co/jen1sAFhFw



I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else! pic.twitter.com/q88I9KPsx3 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) January 26, 2022

However, these were in stark contrast to the footage in the video, as she covered up in a nun’s outfit, complete with an OnlyFans rosette and a sash reading: “My body, my rules.”

Advertisement

Alongside the announcement of her new OnlyFans channel, Katie said: “I am so excited about getting to know my most loyal followers on OnlyFans and am planning on publishing content that won’t be seen ANYWHERE else!”

Katie dressed as a nun at a special photocall for the launch of her Only Fans channel Mike Marsland via Getty Images

She added: “There will of course be glamorous pictures, I absolutely LOVE being in front of the lens, after all, this is where it all began for me!

Advertisement

“OnlyFans will also be a place where I can talk about what is REALLY going on in my life as well as sharing select images and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from my shoots.

“I want to get back in control of my content and images and my OnlyFans channel will empower me as a female creator and hopefully make me feel more confident to share much more intimate footage and pictures without being at the mercy of society’s trolls. I really hope this inspires a lot more women of all ages, sizes and backgrounds to feel positive and empowered also.”

Katie’s latest venture comes amid fresh headlines about her personal life.

Last week, the former glamour model was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Advertisement

The Sun reported she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

She had been banned from contacting Michelle in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.