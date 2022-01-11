Katie Price To Renovate 'Mucky Mansion' And Explore Past Trauma In New Channel 4 Documentaries

Katie Price in the publicity photo for her Mucky Mansion documentary Channel 4

Katie Price is to explore her past trauma in two new documentaries for Channel 4.

The first, titled Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, will follow the former glamour model and reality star as she plans to renovate her family home.

A synopsis reads: “Katie Price’s 19-room mansion is full of bad memories for the TV and media personality.

“Dubbed the ‘Mucky Mansion’ in headlines, it has been the target of vandals, fallen into disrepair and is unhabitable. But Katie is determined to make it a family home once again.”

A press release for the three-part series explains that the doc will “capture Katie’s efforts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family”.

The documentary will also explore “her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help”.

Katie will be the subject of two new documentaries on Channel 4 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Following this, a one-off titled Katie Price: Trauma And Me will also air on Channel 4, looking deeper into Katie’s “struggles with her mental health, the events that lead to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions”.

Speaking about her car accident during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last week, she explained: “The events leading up to [the accident] were really traumatic, and it’s still been really traumatic afterwards, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet.

“But what I can say is obviously I went to The Priory and I’ve made the decision finally that I see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me into that car.”

“Because I’m very good at hiding things,” she added. “But when I’m ready to talk about it I will come on [your show] and talk about it, because there are reasons why I got in that car in my mental state.”

Katie leaving court with her fiancé Carl Woods last month Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images

Katie said of her upcoming documentaries: “My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that anymore, I’m making it a home.

“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding. My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”

Channel 4′s commissioning editor added: “In Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, we see a different side to Katie and learn more about her battle with mental health, as well as seeing her close bond with her family. It’s compelling viewing.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner previously won praise for her 2021 BBC documentary Katie Price: Harvey And Me.

Harvey And Me doc followed Katie and her eldest son – who is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and other learning and behavioural difficulties – as he celebrated his 18th birthday, as well as searching for a residential college where he can live now he is part of the adult care system.

A follow-up doc for the BBC, What Harvey Did Next, was announced last summer, but is yet to air.

Help and support: