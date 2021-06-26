Lorraine Kelly has torn into health secretary Matt Hancock after photos surfaced showing him kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo. The daytime queen was a guest on Friday night’s edition of The Last Leg, where Hancock’s alleged affair was obviously one of the main topics of conversation. Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Lorraine said: ”I’m in shock. I’m in shock that he could get anybody to get anywhere near him. “If he was the last man in the world, I wouldn’t even go near him. If the future of the human race depended upon me having to go anywhere [near him, I wouldn’t].”

Channel 4 Lorraine Kelly on The Last Leg

“My toes will refuse to uncurl the whole day,” she added. “But he reminded me of something...” The presenter then gifted comedian Adam Hills with a facemark emblazoned with the word “twat”, in what she suggested was a Hancock-related gift. Adam Hill then said he had been surprised to have heard Lorraine using even more explicit language off-camera, commenting: “It’s so weird to hear Lorraine say that word.” She responded: “I’ll say [that word] about Matt Hancock again and again and again.”

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Matt Hancock pictured with his aide Gina Coladangelo earlier this month

On Friday afternoon, Hancock apologised for having broken social distancing rules in the pictures, which were first published by The Sun. “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances,” he said. “I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

EXCLUSIVE on today's front page: Shocking evidence of Matt Hancock's secret affair with closest aide caught on camera https://t.co/bImEbaIfGLpic.twitter.com/01SXiCIbG7 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 25, 2021