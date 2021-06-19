Lorraine Kelly Has A Prediction About Piers Morgan And Good Morning Britain

Lorraine Kelly has said she has “no doubt” Piers Morgan will be back on Good Morning Britain. The ITV presenter has spoken out amid speculation Piers could return to the channel’s breakfast show after making an abrupt exit earlier this year. Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine said: “He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt. I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.

ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan

Shutterstock/ITV Piers Morgan on what would prove to be his penultimate episode of Good Morning Britain in March