Lorraine Kelly Has A Prediction About Piers Morgan And Good Morning Britain

Lorraine Kelly has said she has “no doubt” Piers Morgan will be back on Good Morning Britain.
The ITV presenter has spoken out amid speculation Piers could return to the channel’s breakfast show after making an abrupt exit earlier this year.
Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine said: “He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt. I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.
“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him. He’s still doing Life Stories and all of that. He’s tweeting his ass off and writing his columns.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back. Nothing would surprise me
about Piers.”
Piers left Good Morning Britain in March after he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
Ofcom later confirmed it would be launching an investigation under its harm and offence rules after over 40,000 complaints were made – a figure that grew to over 57,000, making it the most complained-about incident in Ofcom history.
Just hours before Piers’ exit, he also made headlines when he stormed off the GMB set during a row about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford – something Piers later admitted he regretted doing.
The presenter recently claimed he has been approached about a potential return to the ITV show by a third party.
Despite Piers’ controversial public profile, Lorraine maintains he is actually a big softie.
She said: “I have a lot of time for him. He’s very kind to me. He goes crazy when I say this - he doesn’t like me doing it - but he’s actually a really nice guy.
“He says to me ‘will you stop saying that I’m a nice person because it’s very bad for my brand’. That makes me want to do it even more!”