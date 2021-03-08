We’re sure it will come as no great surprise to you that Monday morning’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Piers Morgan pretty much in full meltdown about Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, after it aired in the US. However, even his co-host Susanna Reid seemed shocked at just how far his lack of sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex extended, after Piers dismissed Meghan’s comments about the suicidal feelings she experienced at the height of her crisis in the monarchy. In the aftermath of the interview, Susanna said during Monday’s GMB: “They have dropped bombshells, no doubt about it. But they have described what they have said was an almost unsurvivable experience. “They have both said that they felt controlled within the royal family, that they felt trapped, that they felt at risk, that their security was removed. “Race, obviously, they claimed, played a part in that, and they made very serious accusations, as Piers says. But Meghan has, within this interview, said it got so bad that she was suicidal. And I think a lot of people will feel extremely concerned about that.” The show then cut to a clip of Oprah asking Meghan whether she had experienced “suicidal thoughts”, to which the Duchess responded: “Yes. This was very, very clear and very scary. “I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’d never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

“OK, OK, let’s have the names,” Piers said immediately. “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.” “Well that’s a pretty unsympathetic reaction to someone who has expressed those thoughts,” Susanna said, while her co-presenter continued to talk over her. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible,” he said, speaking over Susanna throughout.

‘Anyone who says they were left feeling suicidal, you have to feel sympathy for them.’ @susannareid100 responds to @piersmorgan’s question of whether she feels ‘genuine sympathy for Meghan’ after watching that interview.



Watch the full interview on @ITV at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/lht1Xh572p — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

Later, Piers asked his co-host whether she felt “genuine sympathy” for Meghan and Harry after watching “that load of bilge”, to which she told him: “Anyone who says that they were left feeling suicidal, and didn’t want to be alive anymore, you have to feel sympathy for them.” Piers echoed similar thoughts all the way through Monday’s GMB, kicking off the show by stating he was “angry to the point of falling over” and “sickened” by the interview.

‘I’m sickened by what I’ve had to watch.’



‘It’s a 2 hour trash-athon of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, while her husband is in hospital.'@piersmorgan starts the show with his reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview.



Tune in tonight @itv at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/AIXKvXtIoq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

“A number of people might be upset and moved by what they’ve heard,” Susanna pointed out. “You can defend it in a minute,” he responded. “I’m just going to say what I’m going to say. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our royal family, of the monarchy, of everything the Queen has worked so hard for, and it’s all been done as Prince Philip lies in hospital. They trash everybody. They basically make out the entire family are a bunch of white supremacists…” Susanna then insisted: “They didn’t use that phrase.” Piers replied: “They didn’t name which one it was, they just throw it out there, so it could be any member of the royal family, and Harry says, ‘I’ll never say who it was’. Well, you’d better say it fast.” The moment Piers was referring to came when Meghan told Oprah that an unnamed member of the royal family had made racist comments to Prince Harry about their son, Archie. “[They had] concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born… and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan revealed.

Meghan Markle

Piers said: “I think the fact she is trying to portray the royal family as a bunch of racists is the most incendiary charge I’ve seen against the royal family, certainly in my career as a journalist. “And it appears to be based on one conversation with an unnamed member of the royal family, at the very start when they first got together. We don’t know anything about the context.”

The matter was raised again during an interview with frequent GMB guest Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who defended Meghan against Piers’ claims. Referring to the Queen, Dr Shola questioned: “What kind of grandmother would be so close to Harry, but then not use her power and influence to protect them from the racist media coverage? “What kind of grandmother would protect her own son, Prince Andrew, from the potential crime of raping a minor, but would do jack all to protect Harry and Meghan – especially, I have no doubt, that she’d have heard about the suicidal thoughts and the help and support [Meghan] needed. “And then you sit there, hamming on about how the royal institution is not racist. Are you of your godforsaken mind?” Piers then interjected, saying he found her comments “disgraceful”, with Dr Shola urging him to let her finish her point. “Listen, you might learn something,” Dr Shola told the GMB host. “The royal family as an institution is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy and racism. The legacy is right there. “So now you’re surprised that a comment would be made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is?” “It’s not several members, actually,” Piers then insisted. “You can’t spew lies. Are we allowed to engage in any of this? You’re not stopping.” Dr Shola then accused Piers of being more outraged at Harry and Meghan “speaking their truth than the actual outrage of racism”. “I think what you just said about the Queen is disgusting,” Piers then told his guest. “You are disgusting,” she then replied.

‘You want to deny the Royal Family has any racist undertones or actions simply because you’re in love with the Queen?’



‘What a load of race-baiting nonsense.’



The debate gets very heated between @piersmorgan and @SholaMos1. pic.twitter.com/6XaH6RrDlV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

Later, Dr Shola told him: “You are such a disappointment. I wish one day you would surprise me. You constantly use your platform as a wealthy, white privileged man, with power and influence to aggravate and escalate the bigoted, sexist, racist and misogynistic [treament of Meghan Markle]. And you do it so shamelessly.” “What a load of race-baiting nonsense,” Piers interrupted. “We have done more on racial issues on this show than any other show on television.” During the show, GMB weather presenter Alex Beresford – who previously clashed with Piers over the weekend on social media – tweeted: “I’m sorry but @piersmorgan is way off the mark!”

