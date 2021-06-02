Denise Welch Brands Piers Morgan A 'F***ing Disgrace' Over Naomi Osaka Comments

Denise Welch has branded Piers Morgan a “fucking disgrace” over his attack of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.
The former Good Morning Britain host penned a newspaper column calling Naomi a “spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions”.
It came after Naomi announced she would not be speaking to the press during the French Open tournament to protect her own mental health.
Following the publication of Piers’ column, Denise said the media personality’s comments “prove why so many people suffer in silence”.
Writing on Instagram, the Loose Women star wrote: “Piers Morgan publicly berating a brilliant young woman for prioritising her mental health AGAIN!!!
“Naomi Osaka has bravely withdrawn from the French Open after admitting to crippling depression since 2018 and that fear of talking to press until the end of the competition can bring on her anxiety.
“Anyone who has suffered depression and anxiety knows that life becomes unbearable and you will do anything to stop the pain.”
She concluded: “Piers also proves why so many people suffer in silence because of fear of being called ‘an arrogant narcissistic spoiled brat’. This man is a f.....g disgrace.”
On Monday, Naomi announced that she would be withdrawing from the French Open, explaining it was “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being”.
“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” she said. “More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.”
The four-time Grand Slam winner went on to reveal that she’s had “long bouts of depression” since the US Open in 2018 and has had “a really hard time coping with that.”
Piers’ comments about Naomi is not the first time Denise has taken him to task on the topic of mental health.
He actually blocked her on Twitter in 2017, following a heated row after he’d suggested singer Will Young was a “whiny twerp” for speaking openly about his struggles with PTSD.
Piers also brought up Denise’s own mental health struggles during criticism of her views on the handling of the Covid pandemic last year.
Following Piers’ column about Naomi, many social media users reminded him of his own past “brattish” behaviour – not least the moment he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being called out for his treatment of Meghan Markle by co-presenter Alex Beresford.
Piers subsequently left his job at GMB after his on-air remarks about the Duchess Of Sussex led to Ofcom launching an investigation.
Useful websites and helplines
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.