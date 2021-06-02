Denise Welch Brands Piers Morgan A 'F***ing Disgrace' Over Naomi Osaka Comments

Denise Welch has branded Piers Morgan a “fucking disgrace” over his attack of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka. The former Good Morning Britain host penned a newspaper column calling Naomi a “spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions”. It came after Naomi announced she would not be speaking to the press during the French Open tournament to protect her own mental health. Following the publication of Piers’ column, Denise said the media personality’s comments “prove why so many people suffer in silence”.

ITV/Shutterstock Denise Welch, Piers Morgan

Writing on Instagram, the Loose Women star wrote: “Piers Morgan publicly berating a brilliant young woman for prioritising her mental health AGAIN!!! “Naomi Osaka has bravely withdrawn from the French Open after admitting to crippling depression since 2018 and that fear of talking to press until the end of the competition can bring on her anxiety. “Anyone who has suffered depression and anxiety knows that life becomes unbearable and you will do anything to stop the pain.” She concluded: “Piers also proves why so many people suffer in silence because of fear of being called ‘an arrogant narcissistic spoiled brat’. This man is a f.....g disgrace.”

On Monday, Naomi announced that she would be withdrawing from the French Open, explaining it was “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being”. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” she said. “More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.” The four-time Grand Slam winner went on to reveal that she’s had “long bouts of depression” since the US Open in 2018 and has had “a really hard time coping with that.”

Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open