Naomi Osaka Fans Show Support For Superstar After Withdrawal From French Open

Fans, fellow athletes and even brands are rallying to show support for tennis superstar Naomi Osaka after she announced on Monday that she’s withdrawing from the French Open in part to take care of her mental health.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner issued a statement on social media explaining that she’s had “long bouts of depression” since the US Open in 2018 and has had “a really hard time coping with that.”

In an effort to deal with her “social anxiety,” Osaka shared that she was hoping to “exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.” That move prompted the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open) to fine her £10,000 for “choosing not to honour her contractual media obligations.”

Osaka said she had apologised to the French Open officials, but added that she would be taking “some time away from the court now,” and that “when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”

The Japan native also emphasised that withdrawing from the event would be “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being.”