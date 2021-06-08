Andrew has now hinted that it could be a likely outcome, although fans shouldn’t expect to see him in a familiar breakfast slot.

There has been mounting speculation about whether the presenter would join the new current affairs network following his departure from Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Piers Morgan is having “good conversations” about joining GB News , according to channel boss Andrew Neil .

Speaking to the Radio Times, Andrew said: “Yes, we have had conversations, but not about breakfast.

“All my indications are that Piers doesn’t want another breakfast show. But I think if he does any more British news TV it’s more likely to be with us than with anybody else.

“We’re in good discussions, we continue to stay in touch and he knows that we feel that he would be a great addition to the line-up.”

The line-up for GB News, which launches this weekend, already features the likes of former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC newsreader Simon McCoy and former Sun journalist Dan Wootton.

Piers’ left Good Morning Britain in March after he cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.