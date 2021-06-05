Piers Morgan’s Wife Admits She Used To ‘Bitch’ About Him With Susanna Reid Behind His Back

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has admitted that she used to “bitch” about her husband with his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.

Celia also revealed that she thinks Susanna - who was often described as Piers’ ‘long-suffering on-screen wife’ - did “the whole wife thing” better than her because she knew how to “manage” the divisive presenter.

Speaking to The Sun, Celia revealed: “We used to bitch about him behind his back together. In fact, I always felt she was ­better at the whole ‘wife’ thing than me. She was very good at ­managing him.”

Celia, who married Piers in 2010, also revealed what it was like living with Piers since he was axed from his job on GMB.