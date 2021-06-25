Labour Calls For Probe Into Matt Hancock’s Alleged Affair With Aide

Labour has called for a probe into Matt Hancock’s alleged affair with a close aide after pictures emerged of the health secretary apparently kissing his colleague.

The Sun published the photos of Hancock, who is married, in his office in a clinch with a woman reported to be Gina Coladangelo, who he hired as a non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Hancock is facing questions about whether he broke Covid rules when the image was taken on May 6, when hugging people from other households was still largely not allowed. Rules were eventually relaxed to allow friends and family to hug from May 17.

Labour meanwhile questioned whether there have been any conflicts of interest in the appointment of Coladangelo, who Hancock reportedly first met at Oxford University.

According to the Sunday Times, Coladangelo was hired by Hancock in March 2020 as an adviser before being appointed in September as a non-executive director role, which will see her earn at least £15,000 of taxpayers’ money, which could rise by a further £5,000.

Coladangelo is also marketing and communications director at retailer Oliver Bonas, and is reportedly a major shareholder in lobbying firm Luther Pendragon.