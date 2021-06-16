Boris Johnson Called Matt Hancock ‘Totally F**king Hopeless’ In WhatsApp Message

Boris Johnson called Matt Hancock “totally fucking hopeless” in a WhatsApp message to Dominic Cummings at the height of the Covid first wave, the former No.10 adviser has claimed.

Cummings on Wednesday published a bombshell series of WhatsApp conversations with the prime minister during 2020, which he said was evidence of Hancock’s poor performance during the pandemic.

In the messages, Johnson appears to describe Hancock’s work on boosting Covid testing and ventilator capacity as “hopeless”, and says the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS and care staff was a “disaster”, suggesting responsibility for it is removed from the health secretary and given to Michael Gove.

Cummings claimed No.10 was now lying in its defence of Hancock amid criticism of his performance in the pandemic, and warned that a public inquiry “cannot fix this” as it will not fully report back “until after this PM has gone”.

“Unlike other PMs, this one has a clear plan to leave at the latest a couple of years after the next election, he wants to make money and have fun not ‘go on and on’,” Cummings wrote in a blog.

“So we either live with chronic dysfunction for another [around] five years or some force intervenes.”

One of the key WhatsApp exchanges was dated March 27 2020, just after the UK was ordered into its first coronavirus lockdown.