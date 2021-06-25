Boris Johnson Backs Matt Hancock Despite Breaking His Own Covid Rules In Affair

Boris Johnson is standing by Matt Hancock despite the health secretary breaking his own Covid rules in an alleged affair with an aide.

The health secretary apologised after photos published by the Sun showed him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office on May 6, when people were still not allowed to meet or hug indoors.

Hancock acknowledged that he breached social distancing “guidance” but Downing Street refused to confirm whether or not he had broken his own laws.

Coronavirus laws in place at the time state that “no person may participate in a gathering” which “consists of two or more people” and “takes place indoors”, unless exemptions which do not appear to apply to Hancock and Coladangelo are invoked.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for Hancock’s sacking, branding his position untenable.

But the prime minister backed Hancock to continue in his job.

A No.10 spokesperson told reporters: “The prime minister accepts the apology and considers the matter closed.”

