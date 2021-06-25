Matt Hancock has apologised for breaching Covid rules in an alleged affair after he was pictured kissing an aide in his office.

The photos, published by the Sun, showed the health secretary in a clinch with Gina Coladangelo on May 6, when people were still not allowed to meet or hug indoors.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats said Hancock’s position was now untenable and urged Boris Johnson to sack him.

But the health secretary looked set to dig in and try and hang on to his job.

He said: “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

It was not until May 17 that rules were relaxed to allow friends and family to meet indoors, and to enjoy close personal contact like hugging.