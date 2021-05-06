Jed Mercurio's Lacerating Response To One Line Of Duty Fan Had Lorraine Kelly Seriously Worried

As the writer of Line Of Duty, you’d expect Jed Mercurio to be pretty handy when it comes to penning responses to critics of the BBC drama.

Jed did not hold back when one viewer - going by the name of “Lorraine” (not that one) - went on a rant about last weekend’s highly anticipated series six finale, calling the programme a “cheap little show”.

It all started when some fans expressed their frustration after Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) was revealed as the “fourth man” - or “H”.

However, Jed insisted that the backlash wasn’t as bad as it’s been made out to be… cue “Lorraine” piping up and Jed replying: “Lorraine is the result of what would happen if Jackie Laverty’s body parts were reassembled in the wrong order”.