Lorraine Kelly might be sweetness and light on her breakfast show, but she wants to unleash a whole new side of herself on a late night version. The TV presenter has revealed a whole lot of unbroadcastable conversations happen during the ad breaks on her eponymous show that would lend themselves to a post-watershed edition. Speaking to Psychologies magazine, Lorraine said: “I would love to do a late-night version of my show with the same experts, such as Dr Hilary.

Shutterstock/ITV Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show

“Some of the chats we have when the adverts are on are hilarious and unbroadcastable. “We’d call it Lorraine: Unleashed!” While Lorraine manages to keep things PG on her daytime show, she has still served up many memorable moments over the years. There was the time she tore into Jennifer Arcuri for evading questions, and when she delivered an incredible snub to former GMTV colleague turned MP Esther McVey on air.

Shutterstock/ITV Lorraine said there are many "unbroadcastable" conversations that happen in the ad breaks