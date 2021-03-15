Lorraine Kelly might be sweetness and light on her breakfast show, but she wants to unleash a whole new side of herself on a late night version.
The TV presenter has revealed a whole lot of unbroadcastable conversations happen during the ad breaks on her eponymous show that would lend themselves to a post-watershed edition.
Speaking to Psychologies magazine, Lorraine said: “I would love to do a late-night version of my show with the same experts, such as Dr Hilary.
“Some of the chats we have when the adverts are on are hilarious and unbroadcastable.
“We’d call it Lorraine: Unleashed!”
While Lorraine manages to keep things PG on her daytime show, she has still served up many memorable moments over the years.
There was the time she tore into Jennifer Arcuri for evading questions, and when she delivered an incredible snub to former GMTV colleague turned MP Esther McVey on air.
Lorraine, who has hosted her morning show in various guises for over 25 years, recently addressed the departure of Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain, which airs directly before her show.
Speaking on Tuesday’s The One Show just moments after it was announced Piers would be leaving, Lorraine revealed she’d received an email from him 20 minutes prior.
She said: “It’s certainly going to be quieter! But we all wish him well, we all wish him all the best, of course we do. But yeah, like I say, it will be… calmer I think.”
Lorraine airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.