Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Starting with a pretty obvious one, on Susanna Reid’s first day hosting GMB after Piers’ exit, it was Ranvir Singh who sat on her right-hand side, so she’s obviously a favourable choice with both the show’s producers and its main anchor. Ranvir has been with GMB since its launch, but is having a real moment right now, thanks in no small part to her involvement in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, where she made it through to the semi-final. Since Strictly, Ranvir has covered for Lorraine Kelly while she was on holiday from her show – so she’s obviously held in high regard by ITV daytime execs. Eamonn Holmes

Steve Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Although Jeremy Kyle’s talk show was axed in 2019, ITV has always made it clear that the presenter is welcome to return to the broadcaster with a different project, with director Kevin Lygo saying over a year ago that they were “looking to find another show” for the host. Jeremy has also guest hosted GMB in the past on multiple occasions, so he’s obviously up to the job. Again, though, it’s all down to whether ITV would want to replace Piers with another host known for his abrupt and confrontational style. Richard Madeley

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Could the departure of Piers Morgan signal the return of the UK’s king of daytime to the early-morning slot? We have to admit, we kind of hope so. Like Eamonn Holmes and Jeremy Kyle, Richard Madeley has also served as a guest presenter on GMB on multiple occasions, last hosting in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit. And let’s face it, his unique presenting style (which often includes faux pas and various unintentionally hilarious scenes) would definitely be a change of direction for the daytime show after Piers’ departure. Alex Beresford

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Alex Beresford has been with Good Morning Britain since its 2014 launch, initially serving as a relief weather presenter for Laura Tobin, but as the years have gone on, he’s become increasingly popular with viewers and seen his role grow. In recent times, he’s sat on the panel with the main presenters and even guest presented GMB. Given the praise he received after calling out Piers Morgan on what would ultimately prove to be the presenter’s last day at GMB, we could imagine producers wanting to give him some more airtime, so would not be surprised if he became part of the main presenting line-up in the near future. Sean Fletcher

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Similarly, Sean Fletcher was also part of Good Morning Britain’s original line-up as a sports presenter, but has since taken on the role of relief newsreader and occasional guest host. With another reshuffle on the cards at GMB, this could be Sean’s time to take on an even bigger role at the daytime show. Adil Ray

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Currently a holiday relief presenter on Good Morning Britain, Adil Ray has also stepped in during Piers’ absences in the past, meaning he’s already got experience hosting the show with Susanna. More recently, Adil has been hosting the new ITV gameshow Lingo too, so he’s had an even bigger presence on the daytime scene. We’d love to see Piers’ face if Adil were to be given the role though, given that the two clashed on Twitter just a few months ago, when Adil made a joke at Piers’ expense while guest hosting Have I Got News For You. Charlene White

After more than a decade presenting the news for ITV, Charlene White branched out even further in 2021, when she became a permanent anchor on Loose Women, which has already seen her win praise from viewers. This mix of news credentials and favour with daytime audiences mean the presenter would be a great fit for GMB, especially if they’re looking to recruit someone completely new for the team. Richard Bacon

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Admittedly, Richard Bacon might seem like a left-field choice, but like many of the other presenters we’ve listed, he has actually presented Good Morning Britain before, filling in for two episodes in April 2019, and later returning for a handful of shows the following August. In recent years, Richard has taken his career Stateside, fronting the magazine show Top 30 and producing a “whodunnit”-style gameshow called The Hustler. But with a vacant slot on the GMB line-up, this could be a chance for the former Blue Peter star to stage a mainstream TV comeback in the UK. Kate Garraway

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Of course, Kate Garraway is currently already a key presenter on Good Morning Britain, hosting on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as occasional appearances during school holidays. Kate has been with ITV breakfast shows in their various incarnations for over two decades, so many viewers would not doubt be happy to see her role expanded – plus she’s proved in recent times that she can give politicians a grilling every bit as good as Piers Morgan. Andi Peters

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock