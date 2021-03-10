Susanna Reid has broken her silence on co-host Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain the morning after his departure was announced.
ITV confirmed the divisive presenter had left its flagship breakfast show on Tuesday, following controversial remarks he’d made about Meghan Markle live on air.
The broadcaster had faced widespread calls to axe the divisive presenter after he cast doubt on Meghan’s revelation during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
Addressing her former co-host’s absence from Wednesday’s GMB, Susanna told viewers: “Shows go on, and on we go.”
“Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme,” she began.
“He is without a doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.
“You all know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday. There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say.
“But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others will boo.
“He has been my presenting partner Monday to Wednesday for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.
She concluded: “It is certainly going to be very different, but shows go on, and on we go.”
Ranvir Singh, who replaced Piers on Wednesday’s show, replied: “Well said.”
She described Piers as a “big character” and said “many viewers will be absolutely gutted”.
She also called her former colleague “Marmite” and acknowledged his role in Good Morning Britain’s success.
On Wednesday morning, Piers doubled down on his comments about Meghan.
Sharing an image of Winston Churchill and a quote about free speech on Twitter, the presenter reiterated that despite having time to “reflect” he still did not believe Meghan, insisting “freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on”.
His latest tweet came after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into his comments about Meghan on GMB, having received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode.
It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules.
Piers had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative.
“We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement.
In a statement confirming Piers’ exit, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.
“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”
Susanna, who left the BBC to launch Good Morning Britain in 2014, has sat alongside Piers on the ITV breakfast show since he joined the presenting line-up in 2015.
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.
