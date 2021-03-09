Gary Lineker Says It Is 'Sad' Piers Morgan Has Left Good Morning Britain. People Disagree.

Gary Lineker has said it is “sad” Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain, after it was confirmed the divisive host has exited the ITV breakfast show.
The broadcaster confirmed his departure a day after he made controversial remarks about Meghan Markle live on air.
There had been widespread anger after he stated that he didn’t believe the Duchess of Sussex’s admission during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had contemplated suicide during her time in the Royal Family.
After the announcement of Piers’ exit was made, Gary was among those reacting to the news on Twitter.
The Match Of The Day host, who has a friendly but sometimes combative relationship with Piers, tweeted: “Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job.”
He continued: ”@piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon.”
However, many people were quick to disagree with him, pointing out what Piers had said about Meghan was completely unacceptable.
In a statement confirming Piers’ exit, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.
“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”
The announcement came just moments after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into the programme, after it received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode.
It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules.
Piers’ comments had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative.
“We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement.
“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”
The following day, Piers walked off set during an on-air row with colleague Alex Beresford about the Duchess, when the weather presenter questioned his repeated criticisms of her.
