Gary Lineker Says It Is 'Sad' Piers Morgan Has Left Good Morning Britain. People Disagree.

Getty Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan

The Match Of The Day host, who has a friendly but sometimes combative relationship with Piers, tweeted: “Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job.” He continued: ”@piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon.”

Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2021

However, many people were quick to disagree with him, pointing out what Piers had said about Meghan was completely unacceptable.

hard disagree. he accused a woman of lying when she said she felt suicidal. then he flounced off set when being held to account for it. that's not "excellent" by any stretch of the imagination — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) March 9, 2021

What the hell are you talking about???? This man made a mockery of someone’s suicidal ideation. Use your brain Gary there is a reason he lost his job it’s because he’s a bully. — White Man Bon Iver 🇩🇲🇯🇲 (🇳🇬) (@ChantayyJayy) March 9, 2021

Come off it, you can't shout at people day in and day out, talk over them and belittle people. And when serious claims get raised because he " didn't believe " them he disregarded them very quickly. Very unprofessional. Anyone else would have been sacked FAST — 𝓙𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓬𝓱𝓲.❄️🅴 (@JUNIORC4RT1ER) March 9, 2021

Really? 🤔. People need to be held accountable for the things they say. Simple — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) March 9, 2021

He quit Gary, after harassing a woman for years under the guise of public interest and accusing her of lying about being suicidal and having mental health struggles. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 9, 2021

He had 41,000 complaints made about him for questioning someone’s mental health, whilst we are having a mental health crisis in this country because of the lockdown. He should have been sacked, not had the chance to resign — Billy (@Wildbilliards) March 9, 2021

You should’ve sat there and ate your crisps. — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan when he can’t take a bit of his own medicine! Sorry Gary he wasn’t an excellent presenter, he was very opinionated and loved the sound of his own voice pic.twitter.com/WMcY1F5Fjy — Phil Hanton (@PhilHanton) March 9, 2021

Excellent Gary? A young woman said she had suicidal thoughts and he called her a liar on air. — Darren Fordham (@fordie_28) March 9, 2021

But there’s always a line of decency that should not be crossed, surely? And actions have consequences. — Fr Ian Maher SCP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺💙🐝#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) March 9, 2021

He said on national TV that he didn't believe a member of the Royal Family was suicidal. How can you defend that, Gary?! — Steve Dawson (@ThisBeSteveD) March 9, 2021

Should have kept this in the drafts Gary. Anyone accusing someone of lying their mental health shouldn't be allowed on a public platform, no matter who they are. Think of how damaging that was for people who have suffered with depression to hear that theyre just attention seeking — Shiv (@Shiv_S777) March 9, 2021

Is this what they call an “own goal” in football? Way off the mark Gary, read the room. — Jon Hornbuckle (@JonHornbuckle) March 9, 2021

In a statement confirming Piers’ exit, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” The announcement came just moments after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into the programme, after it received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode. It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules. Piers’ comments had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative. “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.” The following day, Piers walked off set during an on-air row with colleague Alex Beresford about the Duchess, when the weather presenter questioned his repeated criticisms of her.