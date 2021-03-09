The leading mental health charity Mind has said it is in the middle of talks with ITV, following comments from Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.
Following the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers shared his thoughts on Monday’s GMB, which included casting doubt on her claims that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family.
After saying there was a time she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”, Meghan also told Oprah: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”
The following morning, Piers said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.”
While Susanna Reid shared her shock at Piers’ lack of sympathy, he continued: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”
Mind has now issued a statement condemning Piers’ behaviour, and revealing that they’ve been in contact with ITV about the matter.
They said: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.
“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”
The charity also shared links anyone experiencing mental health struggles can use for help.
Since 2019, ITV has had an ongoing mental health campaign in collaboration with Mind called Britain Get Talking, aiming to destigmatise mental health issues.
HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.
Tuesday’s GMB saw Piers storming off the show after being called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford about his treatment of Meghan.
Alex said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this programme. A number of times.
“And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.”
At that moment, Piers told the presenter and weather forecaster he was “done with this”, and walked off the set of the ITV show.
Criticising Piers’ “diabolical behaviour”, Alex continued: “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch.
“This… he has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”
Piers eventually returned to the panel after an ad break.
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.
Useful websites and helplines
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.