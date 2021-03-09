‘Anyone who says they were left feeling suicidal, you have to feel sympathy for them.’ @susannareid100 responds to @piersmorgan’s question of whether she feels ‘genuine sympathy for Meghan’ after watching that interview.



Watch the full interview on ITV at 9pm.

Mind has now issued a statement condemning Piers’ behaviour, and revealing that they’ve been in contact with ITV about the matter. They said: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.” The charity also shared links anyone experiencing mental health struggles can use for help.

If you're struggling with suicidal feelings at the moment, please reach out for support. You can:



Use our "Get Help Now" tool

Contact the Samaritans > 116 123

Since 2019, ITV has had an ongoing mental health campaign in collaboration with Mind called Britain Get Talking, aiming to destigmatise mental health issues. HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Tuesday’s GMB saw Piers storming off the show after being called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford about his treatment of Meghan. Alex said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this programme. A number of times. “And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.”