Trisha Goddard Shuts Down Piers Morgan During Discussion About Racism Towards Meghan Markle

CBS Meghan Markle

Over the course of Monday’s GMB, Piers repeatedly cast doubt on these claims, and accused the Duchess of “trying to portray the Royal Family as a bunch of racists” and “making out the entire family are a bunch of white supremacists”. Fortunately, Trisha was on hand to point something important out about Piers’ comments. During a video-link interview, Piers said: “We don’t know who [that] conversation was with, or the context. But what you’re saying is that any context in which that kind of conversation happened is automatically racist?” Trisha responded: “What gets me is why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people? “I’m sorry, Piers, you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people.” She continued: “You can call out all the other stuff, I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want. But leave the racism stuff to us, eh?”

.@TrishaGoddard says @piersmorgan can call out whatever he wants but he doesn’t get to say what ‘is and isn’t racism against black people.'



He responds he's calling out Meghan's 'incendiary charge of racism against the Royal Family'.



— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

“I think when Meghan Markle calls the Royal Family a racist institution, that’s a very serious allegation,” Piers hit back, to which Susanna pointed out: “She doesn’t use the phrase ‘racist institution’.” “She doesn’t say that,” Trisha agreed. Piers then insisted: “They do. They portray the Royal Family as racist. And it’s a very incendiary charge. And I don’t think it’s fair to the Royal Family to not name the supposed racist.”

ITV "Leave the racism stuff to us, eh?" Trisha Goddard said.

Earlier in the show, Piers was also discussed this show with author, activist and frequent GMB guest Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. Referring to the Queen, Dr Shola questioned: “What kind of grandmother would be so close to Harry, but then not use her power and influence to protect them from the racist media coverage? “What kind of grandmother would protect her own son, Prince Andrew, from the potential crime of raping a minor, but would do jack all to protect Harry and Meghan – especially, I have no doubt, that she’d have heard about the suicidal thoughts and the help and support [Meghan] needed. “And then you sit there, hamming on about how the royal institution is not racist. Are you out of your godforsaken mind?” Piers then interjected, saying he found her comments “disgraceful”, with Dr Shola urging him to let her finish her point. “Listen, you might learn something,” Dr Shola told the GMB host. “The Royal Family as an institution is rooted in colonialism, white supremacy and racism. The legacy is right there. “So now you’re surprised that a comment would be made by several members of the Royal Family about how dark Archie’s skin is?” “It’s not several members, actually,” Piers then insisted. “You can’t spew lies. Are we allowed to engage in any of this? You’re not stopping.” Dr Shola then accused Piers of being more outraged at Harry and Meghan “speaking their truth than the actual outrage of racism”. “I think what you just said about the Queen is disgusting,” Piers then told his guest. “You are disgusting,” she then replied.