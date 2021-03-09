Celebs have been sharing their thoughts on the announcement that Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain, following controversial remarks he made about Meghan Markle. ITV had faced widespread calls to axe the divisive presenter after he stated on air that he didn’t believe the Duchess of Sussex’s admission that she had contemplated suicide during her time in the Royal Family. The broadcaster confirmed on Tuesday evening that Piers has left his three-days-a-week co-hosting role on their flagship breakfast show.

Getty Piers Morgan

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” During an appearance on The One Show on Tuesday evening, Piers’ ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly wouldn’t be drawn on his departure but did admit “its certainly going to be quieter”.

Lorraine Kelly speaking about Piers on the One Show just now: “It’s certainly going to be quieter.” pic.twitter.com/LqOAMO3nAm — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 9, 2021

Both Gary Lineker and Sharon Osbourne defended Piers on Twitter, with the former footballer declaring it “sad” that the presenter had lost his job, which didn’t exactly go down well. Meanwhile, Sharon said she stood with Piers, adding “people forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Whether it’s a football manager, a television presenter or any profession for that matter, it’s always sad when someone loses their job. @piersmorgan is excellent at what he does and I’m sure he’ll be back on the telly soon. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2021

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Other names from the entertainment world also shared their thoughts on Piers’ exit on Twitter...

.@piersmorgan pushed his luck. I think he might have something else lined up watch this space . — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 9, 2021

A 24-hour Twitter storm just before Piers' contract negotiations with GB News. The attention economy strikes again. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel culture! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021

Bye Piers — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan has left Good morning Britain!!! Or was he sacked? — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/were — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021

Piers’ departure from GMB came shortly after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into the programme, having received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode. It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules. Piers’ comments came after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her US TV interview of how there was a time where “didn’t want to be alive anymore”. She continued: “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” On the following morning’s edition of GMB, Piers said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.” While co-host Susanna Reid shared her shock at Piers’ lack of sympathy, he continued: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.” Piers’ comments had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.” The following day, Piers walked off set during an on-air row with colleague Alex Beresford about the Duchess, when the weather presenter questioned his repeated criticisms of her. Slamming Piers’ “diabolical behaviour” after he stormed out of the studio, Alex said: “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock [on Monday] was incredibly hard to watch. Incredibly hard to watch. “This… he has the ability to come in here and talk from a position where he doesn’t fully understand.”