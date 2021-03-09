Rex Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

The leading mental health charity Mind, which is a supporter of ITV’s mental health campaign, Get Britain Talking, has said it is in the middle of talks with ITV following Piers’ comments. On Monday, the organisation issued a statement condemning Piers’ behaviour, stating: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

During Tuesday’ Good Morning Britain, the divisive presenter stormed off the set of the ITV show after clashing with his colleague, weather presenter Alex Beresford, during a discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Asked about the incident, Carolyn said: “Alex made an impassioned and articulate statement really. And it was quite a noisy discussion that I don’t think there was anything manufactured about that at all. “I think one of the things I would stress is that ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices on ITV every day. It’s not about one opinion. And so I think that’s what happened this morning.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021