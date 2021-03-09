This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend 🥶 https://t.co/qR4m89NXJ3 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

Obviously, it didn’t take long for Piers to respond, yet again bringing up BBC Breakfast’s ratings. Anyone who follows the presenters on Twitter will know the two have a rivalry, which largely revolves around the viewing figures for their respective breakfast shows. “I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in,” Piers tweeted.

I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

He really needs to get some new material. On Tuesday, the boss of ITV confirmed that the channel is having ongoing conversations with Piers following his controversial reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The channel’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall told reporters at ITV’s earnings conference call that although she hadn’t spoken to Piers herself, she did confirm that ITV managing director media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo had.

Rex Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

When she was pressed on Piers’ casting doubt on Meghan’s claims that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family, Carolyn insisted: “I completely believe what she said.” She added: “That the most important thing with mental health that ITV does and is totally committed to, is that we support, we get people to speak up, we listen, we say everyone has to listen and everyone has to believe because that’s how you get people to speak up. “So we are very committed to that.” The leading mental health charity Mind, which is a supporter of ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking. has said it is in the middle of talks with ITV following Piers’ comments.