Phillip Schofield has made a dig at fellow ITV presenter Piers Morgan over his Good Morning Britain walk-off. He kicked off Tuesday’s edition of This Morning with a reference to the divisive GMB host storming off set, after a row with co-presenter Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle. The incident was already a huge talking point by the time This Morning began at 10am, and Phillip couldn’t resist making a quip about his ITV colleague’s behaviour.

ITV Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

He said to co-host Holly Willoughby: “Careful what you say today. I may get up and I may storm off!” “Don’t you dare,” Holly replied. “I might get up and go,” Phillip said, as Holly then told him: “Well, I’ll be very nice to you today!” Phillip then added: “What a morning, eh?” Alex called Piers’ behaviour “diabolical” when he walked off the GMB set, as the weather forecaster questioned his repeated criticisms of the Duchess of Sussex, following her recent TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV Piers Morgan stormed off the Good Morning Britain set

Alex said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear, a number of times on this programme. A number of times. “And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off, she’s entitled to cut you off, if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her.” At that moment, Piers told Alex: “OK, I’m done with this,” before walking off set, adding: “Sorry no... can’t do this.”

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021