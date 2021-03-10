On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

His latest comments come after TV watchdog Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation into the programme, having received over 41,000 complaints about Monday’s episode. It said it would be probing the show under its harm and offence rules. Piers had previously been condemned by mental health charity Mind, who work with ITV on its Britain Get Talking initiative. “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts,” it said in a statement. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Piers Morgan