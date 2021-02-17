Kate Garraway and Dominic Raab found themselves in the middle of a heated exchange during a discussion on Good Morning Britain. During Monday’s live show, Kate interviewed the foreign secretary about his plea for a ceasefire in warring countries, in order to allow more people to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, she suggested viewers might feel there were more pressing issues they could be discussing, branding the situation in the UK “shambolic”. “I think it’s rather cynical what you have suggested, I don’t think it’s fair at all,” he told the host. “This debate has been set well in advance.”

‘Who is checking that quarantining is actually happening?’ - @kategarraway



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells GMB that mandatory hotel quarantining is a challenge and is difficult to enforce.



Kate challenges the Minister that the scheme is not fit for purpose. pic.twitter.com/sHYVPLED0a — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 17, 2021

She then hit back: “Hang on, I wasn’t saying anything cynical... we were told you wanted to talk about that this morning, and it’s an important thing to talk about. “But I am just thinking, everybody watching at home will be asking, ‘Why does he want to talk about that? When we have got this chaos at home?’. And it’s my job to put their thoughts to you.” Raab then insisted he was happy to talk about both issues, but reiterated his belief that Kate’s approach had been “cynical”.

ITV Dominic Raab and Kate Garraway

Things didn’t get any less tense as the interview went on, with Raab discussing how “enforcement is difficult in a country where we don’t have the control over the law enforcement authorities”. “I’m talking about [the UK],” Kate interjected. “Where we do have control.” “Can you let me answer the question?” Raab then said, to which Kate responded: “Yes, but you’re saying things I haven’t said so I’ve got to clarify otherwise you’re not going to have a chance to answer the question, if you haven’t understood it.” A rattled Raab then responded: “Well, why don’t you pause and let me explain, it and then you can pick holes in afterwards? “I think people get fed up with the media not allowing us to try and give at least honest answers, even if you don’t accept them.”

‘You’re saying things I haven’t said.’ @kategarraway



‘Why don’t you pause and let me explain it. People get fed up with the media not allowing us to give honest answers.’ - Dominic Raab



Kate Garraway and Raab clash over the government’s mandatory hotel quarantine policy. pic.twitter.com/3Gm36OZ5w2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 17, 2021