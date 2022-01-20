Lorraine Kelly Addresses Infamous Tax Ruling: ‘I’ve Never Got My Chance To Put My Side Of The Story Across’

However, most headlines related to the judge’s comments that Lorraine had an on-air persona and all parts of her ITV show were “a performance”, describing her “act” as that of “a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

The internet subsequently had a field day with jokes about Lorraine’s performance as chatty breakfast show host “Lorraine Kelly” on her morning show, Lorraine.

Now speaking to the Guardian about the episode, Lorraine says she was happy to address the case “because I’ve never got my chance to put my side of the story across”.

“I don’t want people to think I would do anything to get out of paying what I should be paying,” she said.

“I’m a firm believer in the NHS, a firm believer in better education and housing and looking after people who can’t help themselves.

“I was brought up in a very working-class background where you pay your dues.”