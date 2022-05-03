Boris Johnson Takes Credit For Bus Pass After Being Told Pensioner Uses It To Keep Warm

Boris Johnson ITV

Boris Johnson has taken credit for introducing free bus passes for pensioners, after being told one elderly woman spends all day on the bus to keep warm.

In a combative interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, the prime minister was challenged over the cost of living crisis hitting many people across the country.

Advertisement

Presenter Susanna Reid told Johnson about Elsie, a 77-year-old widow, who has seen her energy bills rise from £17 a month to £85 a month.

“To cut down on spending, Elsie has now resorted to eating one meal a day. She’s 77-years-old. She’s losing weight,” Reid said.

Advertisement

“She gets up early in the morning to use her freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home. What else should Elsie cut back on?”

Johnson said he did not want Elsie to cut back on “anything”, before adding: “Just to remind you, the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something I actually introduced.”

Advertisement

Reid replied: “So Elsie should be grateful?”

As London mayor in 2012, Johnson moved to ensure people aged 60 and over were entitled to free travel around the city, after the age at which people were eligible began to creep upwards.

.@susannareid100 tells the PM about 77-year-old Elsie who eats one meal a day and stays on the bus all day to avoid using energy at home.



She questions the PM about the comments he made about people having to make choices about what they spend their money on. pic.twitter.com/26b7kPuBNh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2022

The government has set out a £9 billion package of loans to cut energy bills and council tax rebates, but the PM faces calls to go further.

Johnson insisted his government was doing “everything we can” to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

He warned that increasing state support beyond its current levels could drive inflation even higher.

And Johnson said there was “global context” caused by a surge in energy prices which is hitting all aspects of the economy including food, adding: “The cost of chickens is crazy.”

Labour has called for a windfall tax on on oil and gas firms to provide more direct help for cash-strapped households and businesses.